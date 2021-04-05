MCAS is a distraction we don’t need this year

Re “Official proposes MCAS waiver: Class of 2022 would not need to pass state test” (Metro, April 2): Delaying the MCAS and permitting students to take the exam from home does not address the real problem. There is remarkable alignment among teachers, unions, superintendents, and school committees that the test would cause more harm than good.

As a parent of kids in elementary school and middle school, I have been witnessing firsthand how teachers and schools have adapted to teaching in a year of a pandemic and have developed assessment techniques that meet the moment. There is a wide range in how schools have implemented remote and in-person learning this year, and accompanying learning deficits will also vary. MCAS will not provide meaningful information, and scores will not be available in time.