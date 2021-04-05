Beleaguered bullpen arms getting another shot with Tampa

Springs appeared in 16 games for the Sox last season, allowing 16 earned runs on 30 hits and 20⅓ innings. Mazza was 1-2 with a 4.80 earned run average in nine games.

Righthander Chris Mazza and lefthander Jeffrey Springs were traded to Tampa Bay on Feb. 17 for catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández and infielder Nick Sogard. Springs had been designated for assignment a day prior and Mazza five days prior.

Two former members of the beleaguered Red Sox pitching staff last season returned to Fenway Park on Monday in the bullpen of the Tampa Bay Rays.

But the Sox were able to land Hernández, a 23-year-old from Colombia with a career .802 OPS in the minors who was rated Tampa Bay’s No. 13 prospect by Baseball America.

“We liked Ronny. Hopefully he’s in a good spot in that organization,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday. “Big, big tools. He’s got a cannon for an arm.

“Actually, one of his most impressive BP shows during the taxi squad last year was at Fenway Park, when he was elevating, lofting balls way beyond the Monster. A lot of talent. I think the work that he’s put in and that he’ll continue, because he’s a good kid and works hard. He’s got a chance to be a good player for many years.”

Mazza was called up from the taxi squad on Monday when righthander Chaz Roe went on the injured list with a shoulder sprain.

The danger for the Sox is that the Rays will discover previously untapped abilities with Mazza and Springs and they become effective relievers.

Tampa Bay also has righthander Collin McHugh, who signed with the Sox on March 5, 2020, never pitched, then opted out of the season because of the pandemic. He signed with the Rays in February.

Chris Mazza made six starts for the 2020 Red Sox, making him their fourth-most used starting pitcher. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Like many other baseball fans watching on Sunday night, J.D. Martinez was blown away by seeing Shohei Ohtani hit a pitch 115.2 miles-per-hour for a 451-foot home run, then throw a pitch 101.1 mph.

“Dude, that was wild,” Martinez said. “That’s hard. That’s like [Giancarlo] Stanton-[Aaron] Judge type power right there. Who really hits the ball that hard?

“Then to throw a ball 100? That’s crazy. His splitter was the most impressive thing. It was 93 miles-per-hour and it was moving like a knuckleball. That kid’s got a lot of talent.”

Martinez has hit some titanic shots during his career. But he hasn’t pitched since high school and was a one-time assignment.

“We were playing the worst team in our division and my coach pretty much told me straight up, he goes, ‘J.D., you should throw a perfect game. You should throw a no-hitter against these guys. I’m not even joking. This team’s awful. There’s no way that they beat you,’ ” Martinez said.

“I gave up four runs in the second inning and I never pitched again. He said go back to the outfield … I’m no Ohtani, that’s for sure.”

Martinez was 6 for 12 with three doubles and the team’s only home run in the first three games. He acknowledged that regaining in-game access to video of his prior at-bats was helpful.

“It’s definitely cooled my anxiety,” he said, citing the ability to make adjustments between at-bats.

As for the new baseballs, which supposedly don’t carry as far, Martinez hasn’t noticed a difference.

“I feel like I’ve only hit one ball that should have been a home run and it was,” he said. “I can’t complain yet.”

Martín Pérez is set to take his turn on Tuesday night, a week after he pitched the final game in spring training. Pérez mixed in an extra bullpen session to stay sharp with the long break.

“I feel good. I’m going to have a chance to pitch and I’m excited,” Pérez said. “It’s the start of the season. Do my job, go out there and have fun and play a good game.”

The Sox have shown faith in Pérez, but only to a point. The team declined his $6.25 million contract option for 2021 after last season, paying a $500,000 buyout instead. Pérez was then signed for a guaranteed $5 million, a savings of $750,000. He is now the No. 5 starter after leading the team in starts and innings last season.

Pérez faced the Rays three times last year and allowed four earned runs over 15⅔ innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez threw in the bullpen before the game, something Alex Cora called a “last hurdle” to his coming off the injured list. Rodriguez is lined up to pitch in the series at Baltimore that starts Thursday . . . Marwin Gonzalez started at first base on Monday after starting the previous games in left field, at second base, and at third base. Elias Sports reports Gonzalez is the first player since at least 1900 to start the first four games of the season at four different fielding positions. Last season, Jonathan Villar started the first four games for the Marlins at center field, second base, designated hitter, and shortstop . . . A reminder: The 1:10 p.m. game on Wednesday will be shown only on YouTube.com/MLB or by searching MLB on the YouTube app. The game is the first of 21 YouTube will stream this season. Scott Braun, John Smoltz, and Carlos Peña will call the game remotely, with Alanna Rizzo at Fenway Park as the sideline reporter.

