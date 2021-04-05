Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Vladar, who supplanted Halak as the Bruins’ backup amid Rask’s injury, will start. It was a scheduled start for Vladar, and the fourth of his career.

Halak tested positive for COVID-19, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy revealed, and the goaltender will not play in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

As Tuukka Rask tries to return from an upper-body injury, Jaroslav Halak is on the shelf.

The Bruins, who are down their top two goalies during a run of five games in seven days, play Tuesday in Philadelphia. If Halak is not cleared by then, Jeremy Swayman could make his NHL debut as a starter. Swayman, a first-year pro out of the University of Maine, was tabbed to back up Vladar on Monday.

Cassidy said Rask will travel on the upcoming trip, which continues in Washington on Thursday. The Bruins are in Philadelphia on Saturday, and host the Capitals on Sunday. It will be their fifth game in seven days. Rask will not play Tuesday, but the team hopes he can return later in the week.

The Bruins have spent nearly a quarter of the season without Rask, who was hurt March 7. He pulled out of a March 25 start after one period.

Jake DeBrusk, who spent 11 days on the NHL’s COVID-19 list, was on track to rejoin the Bruins’ forward group.

In a pregame Zoom chat with reporters, DeBrusk said his symptoms were mild: a loss of taste and smell, and a “couple low days, but obviously nothing major.”

Cassidy planned on starting him on the third line, with Charlie Coyle and Zach Senyshyn.

Defenseman Kevan Miller, who will miss his 20th game in a row because of soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, may not miss a 21st.

Cassidy said the team is targeting a Tuesday return for Miller, who participated in the morning skate in Brighton on Monday. He will be closely monitored the rest of the season.

