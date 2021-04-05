Extra year of eligibility has resulted in trip to Frozen Four for Carson Gicewicz of UMass

“A lot of thought went into it,” Gicewicz said. “I put in the hardest four years I could for my teammates and coaches. I loved it there. St. Lawrence was a hell of a place to play hockey and go to school, but I just felt that my time was up and it was time to find somewhere new.”

His senior season ended after two games when he hurt his knee at Mercyhurst so Carson Gicewicz qualified for a medical redshirt and an extra year of college hockey. He was St. Lawrence’s captain and leading scorer. Did he want to finish his career in Canton, N.Y., or take on a fresh challenge elsewhere?

So he chatted with Greg Carvel, who’d recruited him to St. Lawrence but left for UMass before he could coach him, and Gicewicz decided to decamp for Amherst as a graduate transfer after getting his diploma.

“It’s a great place to play all around,” Gicewicz said. “It’s a team that’s had success in the past. Everybody wants to win and when you go somewhere where winning is expected it’s definitely an attractive option.”

Now Gicewicz is the Minutemen’s top gun (17 goals) and his teammates are back in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, where they have a Thursday night rematch with Minnesota-Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, which blanked UMass in the title game two years ago.

“I love the guy to death,” said captain Jake Gaudet, who centers the Minutemen’s high-powered first line with Oliver Chau and Gicewicz on the wings. “He’s been a huge addition to our team. A great personality, a ton of fun to be around. And he’s reliable. I have a pretty good idea where he’s going to be all the time.”

Gicewicz was the biggest man in the building two weekends ago at the Bridgeport Regional with four goals in the two games. On Friday, he scored the second-period backbreaker that gave UMass a two-goal lead in the 5-1 victory over Lake Superior State. Then on Saturday, he turned his first collegiate hat trick (a three-in-a-row natural) as the Minutemen buried Bemidji State, 4-0. “He has a knack for putting pucks in the net,” said Gaudet, “which is always very helpful.”

Gicewicz was the guy they looked to at St. Lawrence, where victories were scarce and goals were precious. When he was a freshman he scored the tying tally against UMass in the Friendship Four in Belfast, which the Saints won in a shootout. “I thought, god, I’d like to have that kid on my team,” recalled Carvel, who’d coached Gicewicz’s older brother R.J. at St. Lawrence. “He’s a big, scary kid to play against.”

At 6 feet 3 inches, 213 pounds, Gicewicz is exactly the imposing specimen (”a little kid trapped in a gigantic body”) that his coach wanted for this year’s varsity, which he wanted to be bigger and heavier, and also was precisely the gregarious personality he desired. “I was excited as much by what he was going to bring off the ice as on the ice,” Carvel said. “He’s a big ball of energy that everybody loves to be around.”

Gicewicz didn’t know anyone on the team before Gaudet reached out to him during the summer (”He was my first friend.”), but he knew the way that his new colleagues played because he knew Carvel. “The culture is well-known around college hockey,” Gicewicz said. “When you play for a guy like Carvie it’s going to be a hard-working bunch, and that matches how I like to play.”

There’s nobody on the roster better than Gicewicz for getting to where he needs to be, which results in the occasional interference penalty. “I told him, you have to skate a straight line,” said Carvel. “You can’t move laterally at all because kids just bounce off you and it’s a penalty on you.”

His straight line usually leads to the crease, where Gicewicz is all but impossible to dislodge. That instinct may be invaluable against Minnesota-Duluth, which didn’t let the Minutemen within damage distance last time. That meeting was in Buffalo, not far from Gicewicz’s hometown of Orchard Park, N.Y.

He watched UMass beat Denver in overtime in the semis because former St. Lawrence teammate Jake Pritchard was playing but didn’t stick around for the final. “Once my season’s over I usually don’t really care what happens from there on out,” Gicewicz said. Now for the first time his season has continued into April. Had it not been for an untimely mishap his former varsity might still be playing as well.

After St. Lawrence earned its first NCAA berth since 2007 by winning the ECAC tournament the Saints had to withdraw after coach Brent Brekke tested positive for the coronavirus. “That’s a horrible bounce,” Gicewicz said. “Just an unlucky, uncontrollable thing that happened.”

His own untimely mishap earned Gicewicz another year of playing and a chance at a championship ring. Which is why he made a point of looking up at the scoreboard inside Webster Bank Arena when he was lined up for the anthem before the regionals. “I was just taking it all in,” he said. “It’s a first for me.”

Frozen Four schedule

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, April 8

St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

UMass vs. Minnesota Duluth, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, April 10

7 p.m. (ESPN)