Game 4: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept at home by the Orioles, the Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series at Fenway Park. The offense has struggled thus far for the Sox, scoring just five runs through three games.

The Rays, runners-up in last year’s World Series, took two out of three against the Marlins, winning the first two games before dropping the finale, 12-7, on Saturday.

Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Sox and will be facing the Rays for the first time.