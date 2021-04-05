Game 4: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept at home by the Orioles, the Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series at Fenway Park. The offense has struggled thus far for the Sox, scoring just five runs through three games.
The Rays, runners-up in last year’s World Series, took two out of three against the Marlins, winning the first two games before dropping the finale, 12-7, on Saturday.
Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Sox and will be facing the Rays for the first time.
Lineups
Rays (2-1): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (1-4, 6.62 ERA in 2020)
Red Sox (0-3): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-0, 1.80 ERA in 2020)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Pivetta: Margot 1-7, Mejía 0-1.
Red Sox vs Wacha: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Cordero 0-3, Devers 0-2, Hernández 4-9, Martinez 0-5, Renfroe 1-4, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 0-2.
Stat of the day: Marwin Gonzalez (LF, 2B, 3B) and Alex Verdugo (CF, RF, LF) became the first players in franchise history to start each of the Red Sox’ first three games at three different defensive positions during the Sox’ opening series.
Notes: This is the 20th time the Red Sox have lost three consecutive games to begin a season, first since 2012 (three games), and the second time doing so at home (also 1948) … J.D. Martinez is 6-for-12 (.500) with three doubles, one home run, three RBI, and two runs scored through the Red Sox’ first three games of the season … In his only start at Fenway last season, Pivetta held the Orioles to one run in five innings … Wacha pitched at Fenway twice in the 2013 World Series, winning Game 2 and losing Game 6, and made his first regular-season start in Boston (5 IP, 1 ER) for the Mets last July.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.