Jets ship Sam Darnold to Carolina for three draft picks

The Jets are trading quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. In return, New York will receive three picks — a 2021 sixth-rounder, and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022. The Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft after finishing 2-14 in 2020. New York drafted Darnold third overall in 2018 out of USC. Darnold was considered an untouchable player on the roster in his second season, but it became clear the Jets could move on when general manager J oe Douglas backed off that stance in March. Douglas praised Darnold, but acknowledged he would answer calls from teams interested in acquiring him. The market for Darnold didn’t appear as robust as the Jets had hoped. But the speculation New York would move on from the young QB only intensified when Douglas, new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur all traveled to Provo, Utah, to watch quarterback Zach Wilson’s impressive passing display at BYU’s pro day on March 26. With the second pick, the Jets are widely expected to take either Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Field s.

North Carolina has reached an agreement with assistant coach Hubert Davis to take over the storied men’s basketball program, the school has confirmed. The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he had spent the past nine seasons working under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. Williams retired last week after 18 seasons at his alma mater in a career that also included 15 years at Kansas and 903 overall victories, while all three of his NCAA championships came with the Tar Heels.

Morsell enters name in draft, transfer portal

Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell will test the NBA draft waters while maintaining his collegiate eligibility for a fifth season at Maryland or at another school as a transfer. Morsell, a Baltimore native, was the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year. In four years with the Terrapins, he started 108 games and scored 1,090 points.

ETSU tabs Tennessee assistant coach

East Tennessee State has hired Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver as the Buccaneers’ new men’s basketball coach, six days after Jason Shay resigned unexpectedly after one season. Oliver, 51, is the first Black coach in the history of ETSU men’s basketball ... Central Michigan has fired men’s basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm ... Washington hired Rice’s Tina Langley as its new women’s basketball coach , giving one of the top coaches in Conference USA over the past six seasons her first shot at leading a Power Five program ... Kentucky point guard Devin Askew has entered the NCAA transfer portal after starting 20 of 25 games as a Wildcats freshman.

BASEBALL

Nationals vs. Braves postponed

The Nationals will begin their season Tuesday by hosting the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball postponed Monday’s opener of the teams’ three-game series because of a coronavirus outbreak that involves 11 of Washington’s players. Four Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and are isolating, while another seven are under quarantine because contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness. Washington has yet to play this season; its opening three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday was postponed.

Angels to pay Fletcher $2 million this season

Infielder David Fletcher will get a $2 million salary this season as part of his $26 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angeles, up from a $615,000 salary in the majors and $296,760 in the minors under the one-year contract he agreed to in February.

BASKETBALL

Hawks De’Andre Hunter has nonsurgical procedure

Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter continues to struggle with an ailing right knee, undergoing a nonsurgical procedure to address lingering soreness. The team said Hunter will return to activity later this week. It’s not known how much longer he’ll be out after missing 29 of Atlanta’s last 31 games. Amid a breakout second season with the Hawks, Hunter underwent arthroscopic surgery on Feb. 8.

SOCCER

Larentowicz calls it quits

Jeff Larentowicz has retired after a 16-year career in Major League Soccer that included more than 400 appearances and championships in Colorado and Atlanta. The 37-year-old Larentowicz closed out his career with Atlanta United, helping the team win the MLS Cup title in 2018, its second season in the league.

HOCKEY

NHL worried with Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak

The National Hockey League’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but he remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule. In an email to The Canadian Press , Bill Daly says the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.”







