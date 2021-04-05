Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch by starting pitcher this season, crushes hardest-hit home run

In the bottom of the inning — while batting second in the Angels’ lineup — Ohtani tore into the first pitch he saw from White Sox starter Dylan Cease, blasting a 97 m.p.h. fastball 450 feet to center field for a his second homer of the season. The solo shot put the Angels on top, 1-0, in the first inning.

In the top of the first inning, Ohtani broke 100 miles per hour on the radar gun on the way to a scoreless inning of work. It was a frame where he touched 100 three times, including a 100.6 m.p.h. fastball Adam Eaton fouled off to preserve a 2-2 count. However, Eaton struck on on the next pitch: a 91.8 m.p.h. splitter.

Ohtani became the first pitcher to homer in a game between American League teams since Marty Pattin of the Red Sox did it on Sept. 26, 1972. And he was the first pitcher to bat second in a game since Jack Dunleavy did so for the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.

And he turned a rare feat when it came to the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

Ohtani, who has worked as the Angels’ DH this year, has been held out of the lineup before and after his starts as a pitcher, but it sounds like that could be changing.

“Don’t you love it?” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters before the game. “This is all him. This was him deciding that he could do this. I think it’s a positive component that he can do both and just go pitch, go hit, go pitch and just play baseball. When he came over, this is what he wanted to do. This is why he signed up. Everybody clamored for him because of this particular reason. So I think it’s important to give him this opportunity.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.