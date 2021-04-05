Welcome back, Jordan Spieth — you were missed; it’ll be good for golf if you’re in contention again at The Masters

The 2021 Masters field won’t face any such dilemma, not with the beloved Wednesday tradition shelved for a second straight year by the pandemic. But plenty of them follow a corollary bit of advice and skip competing altogether in the week leading up to the Masters, knowing that it, too, rarely predicts a back-to-back win.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Athletes are nothing if not superstitious, so it’s no surprise golfers routinely tank their shot at winning the Masters’ popular Par 3 Contest, knowing a win has never, not once, led to victory on the bigger, more important tournament that tees off a day later.

There are, of course, exceptions. Like being a former world No. 1 who hasn’t won a golf tournament in 82 previous tour stops, but whose form is clearly rounding into familiar shape. Then, you play, and you play to win. You play to recapture the sweet taste of victory that has eluded you for too long.

And when you get it, you savor it, worrying not that it could potentially impede your path at Augusta, but that it could pave your way instead, like it did for Phil Mickelson in 2006 and Sandy Lyle in 1998, the only two to have added a Masters win to a victory the week before.

Welcome back Jordan Spieth. You’ve been missed.

With a victory in Sunday’s Valero Texas Open, Spieth didn’t just remember how to win, though he did that in pretty impressive fashion by holding off a late charge from Charley Hoffman. He reminded the golf world of just how routinely he used to do it, of a time when he was poised to grab the baton from Tiger Woods and be the dominant force in the sport, when he was busy sandwiching a 2015 Masters title with second place finishes on either side, when he would spring three-quarters of the way to a career Grand Slam (all he needs is the PGA) by the ripe old age of 23.

But truth is, the drought also reminded us of the barren years in between, when Spieth’s signature creative touch failed him, when too much tinkering with mechanics and too little patience for results had him careening toward the basement of those same world rankings, the wrong side of 100 all but mocking his quest to get back in the major game.

Yet here we are, with Spieth back in contention, like a 27-year-old shaman in Under Armour, doling out perspective and wisdom that tells you he never lost belief this could happen, but that he also knew it would only happen with the right attitude and hard work.

“I think I was humbled to an extent,” he said about how the drought might have altered his perspective. “I never felt like I ever got ahead of myself. I never felt like I was out there overly confident. But I think you get humbled a little bit.

“But to answer your question, I think I’ve learned a lot of patience. I probably spent a year of struggling where I was forcing a lot of things, and it just made it worse. But it was just kind of hard not to force it because I just wanted to be back to playing good golf so quickly without really sometimes less is more.

“I’m not a very patient person in general, and I think having to kind of learn patience through struggles is massively important.”

What Spieth spoke of from there, of taking ownership for his own struggles rather than consider changing his coach or his caddie, reflects the forces that molded him, the ones that seemed to prepare him not only for such early and elevated success, but for this inevitable comeback to earth. Raised in a tight-knit family, Spieth learned about love and empathy from his special needs sister Ellie. Loyal to his core, he married his high school sweetheart Annie seven years ago, and continues to credit her for being a rock of support. His parents and his brother Steven are among his closest confidants, and his caddie Michael Grellar remains a trusted partner.

But don’t let that softness fool you: The child named for the greatest competitor of them all knows how to channel his inner Michael Jordan, even if he doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He may joke about the hour he likes to take after a bad round to get it out of his system (“Yeah, I just break everything,” he said to an interview room full of laughter), but he does really need that time to, as he said, “decompress” before re-entering those relationships he treasures so much.

“It’s tough,” he said. “If you’re a super competitive person, it’s really challenging but it’s something that you have to learn to do in relationships on any front. I mean, I can’t go to dinner with Michael after a round where we’ve had a tough day and carry that, as well, or it’s just going to make matters worse. I can’t bring it home to Annie. I can’t bring it when I’m going to see my parents next week when I get quality time with them when I haven’t seen them in a couple weeks, right?

“I’ve done a good job of learning how to kind of decompress and be able to move on and just be normal and have the next day be a new day.”

For Spieth, Masters 2021 feels like a brand new day, but also like the good old days. Not even a win this past Sunday can make him superstitious about that.