Neil Diamond musical will have a pre-Broadway premiere at the Colonial in 2022

Next summer, another musical link to Diamond’s Boston bond will be forged, this time at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Neil Diamond’s cultural footprint in Boston is already pretty substantial, thanks to the longstanding ritual of Red Sox fans singing his “Sweet Caroline” in the middle of the eighth inning at Fenway Park.

It was announced Tuesday that from June 21, 2022, through July 17, 2022, the Colonial will be home to the world premiere of “A Beautiful Noise,” a biographical musical about Diamond that is slated for Broadway.

According to a statement from the musical’s producers, “A Beautiful Noise” will chronicle Diamond’s rise from his origins as “a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn” to his entry into songwriting in the 1960s, his “meteoric rise” in the 1970s, and the “crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs” he has experienced over five decades of stardom.

In a prepared statement, Diamond made reference to his performance of “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park, wearing a Red Sox cap, after the Boston Marathon bombings, saying: “I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love.”

Added Diamond: “Next summer, when ‘A Beautiful Noise’ has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theater, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief . . . Unity . . . Strength . . . Love . . . I can’t wait to share that experience.”

The score will be drawn from Diamond’s own extensive song catalog, which includes, in addition to “Sweet Caroline,” such hits as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show.” Jukebox musicals built on pop tunes from the 1960s and 1970s have enjoyed considerable success on Broadway, with hits like “Jersey Boys,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

“A Beautiful Noise” will be directed by Michael Mayer, a Tony Award winner for “Spring Awakening,” and will feature a book by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the script for “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and choreography by Steven Hoggett (”Once,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”).

Casting information, including who will portray Diamond, will be announced at a later date, according to the announcement by producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio. Diamond has performed in the Boston area nearly 40 times, beginning with a 1967 appearance in Revere, according to Tuesday’s statement.

“A Beautiful Noise” will follow other pre-Broadway premieres at the Colonial since Ambassador Theatre Group took over operations and the storied theater reopened three years ago, including “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” David Byrne’s “American Utopia,” and a production of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.