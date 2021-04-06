Clarence Thomas warns free speech is in the ‘hands of a few private parties’ after Supreme Court dismisses Trump, Twitter case

The Supreme Court on Monday vacated an appeals court ruling that then-President Donald Trump had violated the First Amendment by blocking people from his Twitter account after they posted critical comments.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled in 2019 that Trump’s account was a public forum from which he was powerless to exclude people based on their viewpoints. The Supreme Court’s move was expected, as Trump is no longer president and Twitter has permanently suspended his account.

More surprising was a 12-page concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas musing on what he called the dangerous power that a few private companies have over free speech.