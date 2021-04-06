Forbes’ annual world billionaires list exploded during the pandemic

As the pandemic wreaked havoc on most of the world over the past year, many of the world’s richest people saw their fortunes rise, and 660 more people were added to the Forbes global billionaires list, the magazine said Tuesday.

The business magazine’s 35th annual list grew to 2,755 individuals who together are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list. Together, 86 percent the group is better off than they were last year. Nearly 500 first-time billionaires were added to the list, including Bumble dating app cofounder Whitney Wolfe Herd and TV producer Tyler Perry.

For the fourth year in a row, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’ richest person with a net worth of $177 billion, up from $113 billion last year. Close behind at $151 billion is Elon Musk of Tesla, whose net worth soared from $24.6 billion last year. Musk is a major proponent of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has exploded in popularity and value over the past year.