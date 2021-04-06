Nearly 500 first-time billionaires were added to the list, including four local names tied to the success of Moderna, the Cambridge biotech that developed one of the only authorized COVID-19 vaccines. Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of the company, is now worth $4.3 billion, making him the ninth richest person in Massachusetts.

The business magazine published the list on Tuesday, which ranks 2,755 individuals who together are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list. The list had 660 more people than last year, a sign that many of the world’s richest people saw their fortunes rise during the pandemic.

The 25 billionaires in Massachusetts are worth more than $104 billion combined, according to the 2021 Forbes’ world’s billionaires list.

Abigail Johnson again ranked as the wealthiest person in Massachusetts, a distinction she has held for many years. The CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments boasts a net worth of $20.9 billion.

For the fourth year in a row, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the world’ richest person with a net worth of $177 billion, up from $113 billion last year. Close behind at $151 billion is Elon Musk of Tesla, whose net worth soared from $24.6 billion last year. Musk is a major proponent of bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has exploded in popularity and value over the past year.

These are the 25 local names on Forbes’ billionaires list:

No. 85 — Abigail Johnson, $20.9 billion

Johnson has served as the CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments since 2014 and owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake of the firm, according to Forbes. Her net worth is more than double that of her father, the next Massachusetts billionaire on the list.

No. 219 — Edward Johnson, III, $10.3 billion

Johnson served as Fidelity Investments’ chief executive before his daughter Abigail took over. His father founded the company in 1946.

No. 380 — Jim Davis and Family, $6.9 billion

The chairman of New Balance, Davis and his family own an estimated 95 percent of the Boston-based athletic wear brand, which brings in about $4 billion in annual sales.

No. 380 — Robert Kraft, $6.9 billion

Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1994 for $172 million and the team is now worth $4.1 billion, with six Super Bowl victories.

No. 589 — Alan Trefler, $4.8 billion

Trefler launched Cambridge-based software company Pegasystems in 1983. The firm went public in 1996 and now brings in more than $900 million in annual sales, according to Forbes.

No. 589 — Edward Johnson, IV, $4.8 billion

Johnson is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. He is the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company.

No. 589 — Elizabeth Johnson, $4.8 billion

The sibling of Fidelity Investments chief executive Abigail Johnson is the founder of a stable of show jumping horses based in Florida.

No. 665 — Stéphane Bancel, $4.3 billion

Bancel is the chief executive of Moderna, the Cambridge drug firm that developed a vaccine authorized by the FDA to fight COVID-19. Moderna’s success put Bancel on the billionaires list for the first time.

No. 775 — Amos Hostetter, Jr., $3.8 billion

The founder and former chief executive of Continental Cablevision, Inc. made his wealth after selling the company in 1996 for $11 billion, Forbes says. Forbes gave Hostetter the highest philanthropy score out of the wealthiest Massachusetts residents. His family’s group, The Barr Foundation, donates tens of millions of dollars annually.

No. 831 — Niraj Shah, $3.6 billion

Shah is the chief executive of Boston-based Wayfair, which generated $14 billion in net revenue in 2020, up 55 percent from the year prior.

No. 831 — Steve Conine, $3.6 billion

Conine is cofounder and co-chairman of Wayfair. He helped launch the company in 2002 with Niraj Shah.

No. 925 — Jim Koch, $3.3 billion

Koch created the Samuel Adams beer brand in 1984 and took The Boston Beer Company public in 1995. Koch owns a 26 percent stake in the company.

No. 1,111 — John Henry, $2.8 billion

Henry is the owner of the Boston Red Sox and The Boston Globe, which he bought in 2002 and 2013, respectively. He also owns a stake in the Premier League soccer team Liverpool.

No. 1,111 — Valentin Gapontsev and family, $2.8 billion

Gapontsev founded IPG Photonics, which produces high-power fiber-optic lasers for cutting materials and telecommunications.

No. 1,362 — Bill Alfond, $2.3 billion

Alfond and his siblings are billionaires because of Warren Buffett’s purchase of the Dexter Shoe Company, a firm their father sold for Berkshire Hathaway stock. He also owns a small stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

No. 1,362 — Ted Alfond, $2.3 billion

No. 1,444 — Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, $2.2 billion

Ragon founded InterSystems, a software company that enables hospitals and banks to analyze big data, in 1978. He has full ownership of the company, which in 2018 had $704 million in sales, according to Forbes.

No. 1,444 — Timothy Springer, $2.2 billion

Springer is an immunologist and professor at Harvard Medical School. He was a founding investor in Moderna, which is why he made the 2021 billionaires list.

No. 1,517 — Frank Laukien, $2.1 billion

Laukien is the chairman and chief executive of of Bruker Corp., a publicly traded scientific instrument manufacturer in Billerica.

No. 1,517 — Herb Chambers, $2.1 billion

Chambers owns a massive footprint of car dealerships in the Greater Boston area.

No. 1,664 — Noubar Afeyan, $1.9 billion

The founder and chief executive of Cambridge venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering made the billionaires list because of his stake in Moderna. He’s a cofounder and chairman of the Cambridge biotech.

No. 1,664 — Patrizio Vinciarelli, $1.9 billion

Vinciarelli, a first-time member of the billionaire list, founded Vicor Corp., an electronics manufacturer in Andover. He is the chairman of the board, president, and chief executive.

No. 1,931 — Robert Langer, $1.6 billion

The MIT chemical engineering professor is an academic cofounder and board member of Moderna.

No. 2,035 — Seth Klarman, $1.5 billion

Klarman controls Boston-based hedge fund Baupost, which has roughly $30 billion under management.

No. 2,524 — Paul Fireman, $1.1 billion

Fireman is the founder and former chair of Reebok, a sports footwear and apparel company now owned by Adidas. Fire also chairs Boston private equity firm Fireman Capital Partners, which his son founded.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.