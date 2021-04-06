3 places we supported this week

Bukhara Indian Bistro in Jamaica Plain was already dealing with an uncomfortable transition. In 2019, the beloved restaurant moved from its home of about 20 years on Centre Street to Washington Street in Forest Hills. Some longtime regulars assumed the place went out of business, or didn’t seek it out in its new spot. Out of sight, out of mind. I was one of those regulars. Then COVID hit, and in lockdown, with no cooking skills, I needed takeout. Food that would soothe my anxious soul. Bukhara was the first restaurant that crossed my mind, and I’ve been getting my favorite chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, and aloo mutter at least twice a month since April 2020. Jaswinder Pabla, a manager of the family business, said it had been difficult to get the word out that Bukhara was less than a mile away from its old digs, still making the food people loved. Then everything shut down. Now, takeout has picked up, and more people like me are reaching out for comfort dishes. He and his family are thrilled to make them. That perfectly spiced chicken tikka masala is the most popular entree for delivery, he added. The other night, I treated a special companion to my favorites. It was warm enough to eat outside (in coats) on my tiny lawn, and we were kept toasty by stuffed naan that went well with some canned rosé I happened to have in the fridge. It felt celebratory — like we were getting to a better place. Pabla says patio seating is coming, and I can’t wait to be there in person.

Bukhara Indian Bistro, 3698 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, 617-522-2195, www.bukharabistro.com Appetizers $4-$10. Entrees $14-$24.

- MEREDITH GOLDSTEIN, Love Letters columnist

Takeout from Kor Tor Mor Taylor Byrne

KOR TOR MOR

One of the first signs of optimism for me last spring, in the midst of the first COVID-19 surge, was a concise Facebook post from the tiny Thai spot around the corner from my apartment in Davis Square: “We’re back.” From the beginning, it was clear how devastating the pandemic would be for the restaurant industry, and I had feared the worst when Kor Tor Mor, the barely two-year-old storefront specializing in “Bangkok street food,” had announced weeks earlier that it would close indefinitely.

But like most of us, Kor Tor Mor — a colloquial abbreviation of Bangkok’s full Thai name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon — has trudged forward. The restaurant was in some ways as well positioned as any to take on the pandemic, running takeout and delivery orders out of a cozy storefront on College Avenue. Still, business has taken a hit. The little room only had four tables to begin with, and indoor dining became untenable. Overall sales have dropped around 20 percent, according to a cashier named Sara.

Kor Tor Mor was a change of pace from the abundance of pizza and New American restaurants nearby, and supporting it became somewhat of a cause for me during many eerily quiet nights in Davis Square this winter, as well as on some unseasonably cold days this spring. I’d call in an order, and they’d say “10 to 15 minutes.” I’d walk over after 10, and that paper bag would always already be waiting

My go-to, the drunken noodles with crispy fried chicken ($14.95), is a rich combination of texture and spice, with stir-fried vegetables and hot basil sauce. The fresh spring rolls ($7.95) are bright and sizable. There is of course pad thai ($9.95), which one of my roommates, a self-described pad thai critic, vouches for as one of the best iterations of the dish in the area. Gyoza, chicken wings, satay, and crab rangoon appetizers are all in the rotation, too. And don’t overlook the signature khao na kai rice dish, an egg-topped bowl of soy-marinated chicken and Chinese sausage.

Despite the negative impacts of the pandemic, Sara says, Kor Tor Mor has seen larger orders and tips from individual customers during this time. “This is a good neighborhood,” she says.

Apparently I’m not the only one for whom supporting the restaurant has become a cause.

Kor Tor Mor, 24 College Ave., Davis Square, Somerville, 617-666-9822, www.kortormorboston.com. Appetizers $7-$10. Entrees $10-$20.

- NIK DECOSTA-KLIPA, Boston.com staff writer

Salmon Biryani from The Tasty. Handout

THE TASTY

I was en route to becoming a regular at The Tasty when the world shut down last spring, abruptly ending our budding relationship. With longing and nostalgia, I clung to my handful of memories: Cocktails as exquisite and unlikely as magic tricks, mixed with Olympic precision and showmanship. People-watching from the stools in the front window while sharing a bowl of noodles with my 10-year-old. That sultry summer night when old friends sailed into Plymouth Harbor, sunburned and ravenous, and trusted me to guide them to a table befitting their journey.

The loss was one more sorrow, until blissfully, it wasn’t: The tiny gastropub started offering takeout. I keenly missed its small, convivial space, the good music and glowing fireplace. But I could still conjure its spirit, at home in my own cluttered kitchen, when I speared a slice of creamy chile-soy sweet potato, or dunked a slab of crisp, golden fried fish into a red pepper tartar sauce, or watched my 12-year-old inhale the famous, irresistible Brussels sprouts, doused with coconut-chile sauce and dusted with crunchy toasted sesame, scallion, and peanuts.

Owners Nina and Mike Peters say takeout kept the business going last year, and will remain an option as indoor dining resumes. (They also sell heat-at-home meals including frozen tubs of succulent fish chowder, curry, or gumbo, depending on the week.) And in a sign of more social times ahead, the couple plans to launch a long-delayed new business in June: a cocktail lounge called Honey Baby, across the street from The Tasty.

And those enchanted cocktails? They’re mixed to go, too, in glass apothecary bottles with string-tied paper tags that make you feel like Alice in Wonderland. In a stolen solo moment one recent Friday night, I sipped a Shadow Man — gin, Chartreuse, lemon, Sirop de Canne, and Clement Creole Shrubb — while savoring a spoonful of silky miso caramel pot de creme, the herbaceous tartness of the cocktail cutting through the velvety burnt caramel flavor. Swooning in my kitchen, overcome by decadence, I swear the clutter briefly ceased to exist.

The Tasty, 42 Court St., Plymouth, 508-591-7302, www.thetastyplymouth.com Appetizers and sides $10-$14. Entrees $20-$29. Cocktails $13 ($16 curbside).

- JENNA RUSSELL, reporter

