Chocolate lovers are going to want to make The Dean’s List

Dean’s List chocolate gift subscription boxes. Dean’s Sweets

Award your graduate’s achievement with a place on the Dean’s List — that is The Dean’s List chocolate gift subscription from Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine. The chocolate shop offers a subscription for three, six, or 12 months ($115 to $395) or seasonal boxes ($195, one box four times a year) delivered to the door, shipping included. Co-owner and chocolatier Dean Bingham, who worked as an architect for years, runs the store with his wife Kristin. Dean handcrafts the confections using Callebaut chocolate and ingredients from Maine — dairy, sea salt, maple syrup, blueberries, spirits, and more. Each shipment includes assortments matched to the season, which may include hand-dipped truffles, a bouquet of chocolate flowers, a trio of bars, nonpareils in white, milk, and dark chocolate, and, most fittingly, a chocolate graduation cap filled with luscious caramel. There’s an element of surprise in each box, says Kristin. To order, visit deanssweets.com.