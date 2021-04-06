La Dolda’s pastas might just transport you to Italy

Pasta made by La Dolda, a pasta shop in Lexington. Handout

If you’ve ever taken a trip to Italy, the pasta made by the Italian market La Dolda in Lexington Center may summon up a taste memory of the pasta you ate on your travels. Matteo Gallizio, born in Genoa in northern Italy, opened the shop last spring and named it for his mother’s family home in Emilia-Romagna. “Italians like to name their houses,” Gallizio says. He uses organic Italian flours and family recipes to handcraft tender strands of fresh spaghetti alla chitarra, fettuccini, tagliolini, tagliatella, and gnocchi ($9.99 a pound). Gallizio also produces nearly two dozen shapes of artisanal dried pasta. There are types here you may not know existed — creste di gallo, conchiglie, ditali, trottole, paccheri ($11.99 a pound). Shelves are lined with Italian pantry items: jars of marinated vegetables, extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, bags of organic beans, crostini, candy, and biscotti. The market also offers a takeout menu of prepared dishes with house-made sauces, such as meat ravioli with Bolognese and spinach gnocchi with Portofino sauce ($13 to $15). You can buy the sauces, too, but the pasta is so tasty you merely need some butter and a shower of Parmesan or pecorino. 1736 Mass. Ave. Lexington, 781-538-5836, ladolda.com.