Ready for a new beginning?

This is the second season of the Love Letters podcast that I will have recorded in my basement, staring at this blanket, which I drape over a suitcase to absorb sound. I call him Blanket Friend. We’ve had quite the year together.

I feel lucky to have a basement (and Blanket Friend) in pandemic times. Most podcasters I know are recording alone in closets.

For those who don’t know, Love Letters – the podcast – is sort of like the column, but you hear people, in their own voices, telling me their stories of love, relationships, and how they tackled a question or a problem.

Season 5, which drops today, is good mood content, probably because the theme is New Beginnings. [Listen on Apple | Spotify]

Episodes feature stories about restarts, rebirths, do-overs, new experiences … all of the things we’re craving as we run toward the light at the end of a very long year. The guests who shared their stories made me laugh or cry, sometimes at the same time. They have made me hopeful.

Today, I am thrilled to share Episode 1, which is about two people – New Yorkers from New England – who fell in love during the pandemic. How did they pull that off? The answer: s-l-o-w-l-y. The chronology of their relationship reminded me of “Bridgerton” on Netflix. Two careful people taking walks and experimenting with small touches. Chaste dates, six feet apart.

Really, though, it’s the story of two people who might have otherwise jumped to conclusions about each other without allowing time for a slow burn. During a pandemic, that burn turned into an excellent fire. It’s a funny, sweet, sexy, hopeful narrative that, to me, says a lot about what was wrong with dating app culture before all of this, and how we can all make it right.

Listen and smile with them. Share the episode with your friends. Get ready for a season that will help you step out, ready for something new.

