Recipe: Trendy keto bowls are packed with Napa cabbage egg roll filling, served with unketo wonton crisps

Serves 4

Keto egg roll bowls are trending on TikTok and other social media, so if you're following a keto diet -- eliminating carbs in favor of fat and protein -- this might be a good dish for you. All the familiar flavors of egg roll filling are here, but you skip the fried shell. The bowls get an entire small head of Napa cabbage so you will need a very large skillet or wok to wilt it. Add it to the pan in batches. The protein is ground turkey, but you could use chicken, pork, or even tofu. To accompany the bowls, we veer off keto with oven-fried wonton crisps. To make them, brush wonton wrappers with sesame oil, top with salt and sesame seeds, and bake them until they're golden; watch carefully because they go from brown to burnt quickly. The bowls are garnished only with scallions, but for an added kick, serve them with sweet chile sauce, hoisin sauce, or hot mustard (mix equal parts mustard powder and cold water). You get all the elements of egg rolls without the deep-fry.

CRISPS

12 wonton wrappers 2 tablespoons sesame oil 1 tablespoon sesame seeds Salt, to taste

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Lay the wonton wrappers on the baking sheet without overlapping. Brush both sides liberally with sesame oil. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and salt.

3. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, watching carefully after 5 minutes, or until the wonton wrappers are golden brown and crispy.

BOWLS

3 tablespoons vegetable oil ½ pound ground turkey 6 scallions, white and green separated, both thinly sliced 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 3 carrots, cut into julienne strips 1 small head Napa cabbage, quartered and sliced 1/2-inch thick ¼ cup soy sauce 3 teaspoons cornstarch 3 teaspoons rice vinegar 4 eggs, lightly beaten 8 ounces snow peas, very thinly sliced on the diagonal Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a very large, deep skillet or a wok over medium-high heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the turkey, breaking it up with the side of a kitchen spoon. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned.

2. Add the scallion whites, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the carrots and cook 1 minute more.

3. Add half the cabbage and cook, stirring constantly, until it wilts enough to make space for the remaining cabbage. Add the remaining cabbage and cook, stirring, for 2 to 5 minutes, or until it is starting to soften but still crisp.

4. In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, cornstarch, and rice vinegar. Add it to the cabbage mixture and cook, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the eggs and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the eggs are scrambled.

5. Add the snow peas and cook for 1 minute, or until they are hot. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if you like. Stir in the scallion greens.

6. Divide the cabbage mixture among 4 shallow bowls and serve with wonton crisps. Top with sweet chile sauce, hoisin sauce, or hot mustard, if you like. Serve with wonton crisps.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick