95-year-old World II veteran honored by East Bridgewater for beating COVID-19

After complaining of weakness and dehydration, Ingargiola was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Feb. 5, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He completed a brief stay at Sachem Center for Health & Rehabilitation in East Bridgewater and was released on March 23. He has since made a full recovery.

Ingargiola, who also survived cancer twice, was celebrated by the town Tuesday with a “special ceremony” where he received a special citation. Ingargiola served in the Marine Corps as a member of the 3rd Division of the 3rd Marine Regiment and was able to watch the US flag hoisted on Iwo Jima from aboard a ship.

“Mr. Ingargiola has led quite the life and we are thrilled to be able to honor him for not only winning his recent battle with COVID-19, but for all of the battles and obstacles he has overcome during the course of his life and for his tremendous bravery and patriotism during his service with the Marines,” Veteran Service Officer Christopher Buckley said in a statement.

In a telephone interview after the ceremony Tuesday, Ingargiola said he was “honored and somewhat overwhelmed” by the admiration he received because he never saw himself as a hero.

“I never rushed into a bunch of Japanese soldiers and wiped them out one by one single-handedly. I never did like they do in a movie. I didn’t do any of that. That’s what heroes do,” he said. “I was there. I fought against the Japanese soldiers. I shot at them. They shot at me. They tried to kill me. I tried to kill them.”

Ingargiola said he didn’t have a specific explanation for his ability to survive so much.

“I just have to point very high, higher than the sky itself,” he said. “I believe God had a hand in it.”

While sick with COVID-19, Ingargiola worried he was going to take his last breath while struggling to breathe at night.

“I would be terrified that I might be about to take my last breath, but for some reason, I didn’t,” he said. “My daughter called the hospital and said ‘give my father something to make him relax,’ and they gave me something to make me relax, which I did. And I just breathe normally again, different, different things to keep me so that I didn’t want to give up. And I didn’t give up. I don’t know why I thought [for] sure I was gonna die. But I had everything going against me and it was a battle and I won.

Prior to leaving for World War II at 18, Ingargiola worked as a pipe fitter at a shipyard, a job he returned to afterward. He later opened a restaurant called Mike’s Lunch and then worked in a bank for nine or 10 years.

“Most of the work I’ve done was shipyard pipe fitting,” he said. “I liked it. Yes, it was a rewarding job I used to love to look at the work I’ve done, and say to myself, ‘I’ve done that. I put that pipe in there.’ I took a little pride in my work, and knowing that it was done right.”

