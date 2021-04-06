Bates College in Maine extending lockdown through Sunday, citing COVID-19 spike

As of Saturday, McIntosh wrote, there were 51 active student cases of COVID-19, a number that fell to 49 the following day when two recovered. Bates has a student population of roughly 2,000, according to its website.

The extension of the lockdown, which took effect at 2 p.m. on April 1 and had initially been slated to expire Tuesday afternoon, was confirmed in a message posted to the school’s website by Joshua G. McIntosh, Bates’s vice president for campus life and dean of students.

Bates College in Lewiston, Maine announced Monday that it will extend a lockdown through Sunday, owing to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among students at the liberal arts institution.

“On Saturday, I also shared that we had 129 students in close contact quarantine, which continues to be the number of students in close contact quarantine as of this morning,” McIntosh wrote in his Monday note.

He added that medical advisors from the Mayo Clinic have informed Bates officials that “we need to extend the in-room restriction until we see a consistent downward trend (into low single digits) in positive test results and sustain this pattern over several test cycles.”

As a result, McIntosh wrote, “we will need to extend in-room restriction through Sunday, April 11, in an effort to stabilize the transmission of COVID on our campus. In addition to our concerns for student, faculty, and staff health, an unchecked surge of this kind is very challenging operationally. We want to do our best to avoid getting anywhere close to a situation that could jeopardize the remainder of the semester.”

During the restriction period, he wrote, students can only leave their dorms or off-campus apartments to attend a mandatory COVID-19 testing appointment; pick up a meal; use the restroom; exercise alone outside on campus; attend an off-campus vaccine appointment; pick up prescriptions; or visit Bates Health Services or another medical provider.

“Please note that any student who violates the in-room restriction, or other public health protocols, will be in violation of the Public Health Agreement,” McIntosh wrote. “Failure to follow campus in-room restriction directives will result in immediate referral to the student conduct system, which will likely result in being removed from college housing and being switched to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.