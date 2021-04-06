Boston city archives twitter account recalls 19th century Smallpox outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken Boston back in time to the 19th-century — when the city grappled with a Smallpox epidemic that spurred many of the public health measures the Boston Public Health Commission advocates for today, the Boston City Archives Twitter Account said in a post on Tuesday.
In 1872, as Smallpox ravaged Boston, the Public Health Committee advocated for “strict sanitary measures” and “proposed an early version of contact tracing,” the account said. This early form of contact tracing involved reporting cases of Smallpox to police.
The 1872 Smallpox epidemic killed 1,040 Boston residents, according to the Massachusetts Medical Society.
The outbreak led to greater enforcement of vaccination laws and an increase in popularity for the vaccine, according to the Massachusetts Medical Society. The Boston City Archives account noted that “vaccination was the city’s best weapon against smallpox.”
At the time, city health officials considered sending doctors door to door to vaccinate residents or re-vaccinate those who needed a booster shot after receiving the vaccine previously, according to the Twitter account.
The city archives Twitter account advocated for residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine and get the shot when eligible.
