Fire breaks out at mansion in Mattapoisett

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a century-old mansion in Mattapoisett, officials said.
Mattapoisset fire officials said the call for the blaze at 18 Ned’s Point Rd. came in at 1:26 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear how many alarms were struck, or if anyone was hurt during the fire.
Aerial footage posted to the WCVB-TV website showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the sprawling home.
Online assessing records list the property’s “total value” at $3.6 million. The records say the home was built in 1916.
