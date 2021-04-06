Fire extinguished at Zildjian cymbal company headquarters in Norwell

The fire was contained to a dust collection system and some associated ductwork in the cymbal production plant. There was no significant damage to the structure of the building and no injuries were reported, he said.

Crews responded to 22 Longwater Drive at about 8:45 p.m., according to Norwell Deputy Fire Chief David Kean.

A fire broke out at the Zildjian cymbal company’s headquarters in Norwell on Monday night.

Crews were at the scene for about two and a half hours, fire officials said.

Kean said the fire appeared to have started from dust overheating in the system. A similar fire broke out at the company about 20 years ago, he said.

“It happens every so often,” he said.

Kean did not have an estimate on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

“We’re working to determine that number,” he said.

According to the company’s website, the Zildjian family has been making musical instruments since 1623. In addition to its cymbal factory in Norwell, it also operates a drumstick and mallet factory in Newport, Maine.









