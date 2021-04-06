Governor Baker to be vaccinated at Hynes Convention Center Tuesday

Governor Charlie Baker will receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, his office said.

Baker has steadfastly said he would not jump to the front of the vaccination line, but would instead wait until he met the CDC guidelines on who qualifies for the potentially life-saving shot.

Baker is 64 years old and is scheduled to be vaccinated at 2:30 p.m., followed by a press conference to discuss the state’s fight against COVID-19.