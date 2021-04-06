Husband of Lori Loughlin released from federal prison, reports say

Such offices, the BOP site says, “monitor local Residential Reentry Centers which are responsible for providing federal offenders with community-based services that will assist with their reentry needs.”

Page Six reported Tuesday that Loughlin’s husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 57, was released from federal prison Friday. The Bureau of Prisons website said Tuesday that Giannulli remains under the supervision of a residential reentry office in San Pedro, Calif., until April 17.

The husband of actress Lori Loughlin has been released from federal prison after completing his sentence for his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal, according to published reports.

Neither the BOP nor a spokesperson for Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team immediately returned e-mails from the Globe seeking comment Tuesday.

Gianni Giannulli, the fashion designer’s son from a previous relationship, told Extra on Monday that he and his half-sisters picked up their father Friday from lockup. Sisters Olivia Jade and Bella, Gianni told Extra, hid in the back seat of the vehicle and jumped out when their father approached.

“Their dad lost it when he saw them,” said the report posted to Extra’s site.

Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded guilty last May to conspiracy-related charges for agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as phony crew recruits.

Loughlin, a pop culture icon known for her role as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House,” was sentenced to two months behind bars, while Giannulli caught a five-month bid. The actress completed her prison term in late December.

The Los Angeles-based power couple were just two of the dozens of defendants charged criminally in connection with the scheme. Prosecutors said wealthy parents paid the scheme’s admitted ring leader, William “Rick” Singer, to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Singer’s pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing.

Other notable parents jammed up in the scheme include the actress Felicity Huffman, who served less than two weeks in the can for paying $15,000 to pad her daughter’s SAT score, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.