Milton Council on Aging partners with nonprofit to help people plan ‘their second act’

The Milton Council on Aging is partnering with the Discovery Center for Civic Engagement to help older people in the community connect with nonprofits and other organizations that need their expertise and experience.

The free program is open to anyone 55 and older, regardless of whether they live in Milton, according to Christine Stanton, director of the Milton Council on Aging. The service includes finding opportunities, both paid and unpaid, that make a difference in the participants’ lives and their communities, she said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people who are wondering what their second act will be,” she said.