New exhibit on April 19, 1775 battles opens at Concord Museum

Concord Museum is showcasing a new permanent exhibition on the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The museum, which had been closed for the winter months, reopened on April 1 with the launching of the new April 19, 1775 gallery. The exhibition relates the events of the day that kicked off the Revolutionary War through animation, artifacts, recordings, and storytelling.

It features a display of the largest existing collection of objects used by participants that day, including muskets, swords, and powder horns, and new information about the role of women and people of color — enslaved and free — in the historic events.