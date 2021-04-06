Newton to hold public hearing on updated Riverside proposal

City councilors approved a 1,025 million-square-foot mixed-use development in October that would bring hundreds of apartments, plus retail and commercial space, and a hotel that would replace the MBTA station’s existing parking lot and the nearby Hotel Indigo.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually, according to the meeting’s agenda , which was posted to the city website’s Electronic Posting Board. The agenda also includes information on how to join the virtual meeting.

Newton’s Land Use Committee and Planning and Development Board will host an April 13 public hearing on a proposed life sciences building and other changes to the Riverside mixed-use development on Grove Street.

In February, Mark Development and Normandy Real Estate Partners announced it would seek changes to the approved plan, including replacing the planned hotel with a life sciences building.

The proposed alterations were due to the changes in the market since the onset of the pandemic, according to Robert Korff, Mark Development’s principal, in a statement at the time. Developers also would reduce the amount of space for residential and retail use, and increase commercial space in the planned complex.

Korff’s proposed changes would keep the Riverside project the same size, and retain the same number of buildings — 10 — but would reduce the number of rental apartments from 582 to 550 units.

The proposed life sciences building would be 124 feet tall, about 70 feet more than the approved hotel. An office tower would be reduced from 169 feet to 143 feet. Parking would increase to 2,267 spaces, from 2,032 spaces.

Korff said the changes to the Riverside plan would increase the tax benefits for Newton and reduce peak-hour car trips due to the shift to life sciences workers. Public open space also would be reduced from 1.5 acres to 1.2 acres.

The Riverside plan approved in October came after extended negotiations with neighbors. A community group, the Lower Falls Improvement Association’s Riverside Committee, has expressed disappointment that new changes are being sought for the project.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.