Nonprofit land trust buys 38 acres in West Newbury to create Artichoke River Woods

Essex County Greenbelt recently announced the successful completion of its project to permanently protect 38 acres of land along the Artichoke Reservoir in West Newbury.
The nonprofit land trust purchased the property for $985,000 from private owners Preston and Debora Rogers, according to Greenbelt, which plans to establish it as a new reservation, Artichoke River Woods.
The purchase was funded through contributions from Newburyport and West Newbury, both of which use the reservoir as a source of drinking water, as well as through state and private grants and donations secured by Greenbelt.
In addition to helping safeguard a local water supply, the project will protect local habitat and a climate-resilient landscape, according to Greenbelt, which also plans to develop public walking trails within the site.
Vanessa Johnson-Hall, Greenbelt’s assistant director of land conservation, called the project a “stellar partnership” among Greenbelt, the two communities, and the state.
