Northeastern says students must get vaccinated against COVID-19 to come back in the fall

“All students returning to Northeastern University’s campuses for the Fall 2021 term will be expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes,” the article said. “This announcement comes as the university advances its plan for a return to full-time, in-person learning in September while supporting the safety of Northeastern’s campuses and broader community.”

The university announced the policy in an article posted to its official website.

Northeastern University will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall, the school said Tuesday.

Ken Henderson, chancellor and senior vice president for learning at Northeastern, explained the rationale for the policy.

“What we’ve learned over the pandemic period is the power of human interaction and the power of teaching and learning in the classroom, is something we want to enhance and build upon moving forward,” Henderson said in the article. “We expect to be back fully in-person at regular occupancy, including fully in-person teaching, and normal occupancy in residence halls and dining facilities.”

Not every local college has made the same decision around vaccines.

Colin Riley, a spokesman for Boston University, said Tuesday via email that vaccines “are not mandated at this point.” Messages were left with several other area colleges and universities on Tuesday morning.

Northeastern has made pandemic-related headlines previously.

The school in September announced the dismissal of 11 first-year students after they were caught violating social distancing rules. The students were caught at the Westin Hotel, which was being used as a temporary dormitory, without masks and not social distancing, officials have said.

“Cooperation and compliance with public health guidelines is absolutely essential. Those people who do not follow the guidelines ... are putting everyone else at risk,” said Madeleine Estabrook, the university’s senior vice chancellor for student affairs, around the time the students were dismissed.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





