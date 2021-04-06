Parking meters coming to Revere Beach starting May 1

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has some news for fans of the Revere Beach Reservation - pay to play is coming.
The state agency that manages the first public beach in the country says people can still swim and sun themselves for free, but they will now have to pay $1.25 an hour to park along Revere Beach Parkway starting May 1.
The DCR is in the process now of installing the parking meters along the picturesque beachfront road for the seasonal revenue enhancement plan designed to raise money for park management statewide.
@MassDCR has issued the following traffic advisory for Revere Beach Boulevard in the City of Revere: pic.twitter.com/NOEWA5dD1O— MassDCR (@MassDCR) April 5, 2021
Payments are currently scheduled to start being made May 1. Unlike say, some Boston neighborhoods, there is no time limit for beachgoers. The meters will be operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the DCR.
The agency held public meetings on its proposal last fall.
