Parking meters coming to Revere Beach starting May 1

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has some news for fans of the Revere Beach Reservation - pay to play is coming.

The state agency that manages the first public beach in the country says people can still swim and sun themselves for free, but they will now have to pay $1.25 an hour to park along Revere Beach Parkway starting May 1.

The DCR is in the process now of installing the parking meters along the picturesque beachfront road for the seasonal revenue enhancement plan designed to raise money for park management statewide.