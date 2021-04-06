People can explore their roots during Salem Ancestry Days

Salem residents and visitors are invited to celebrate their ancestral and immigrant connections to the city when the first Salem Ancestry Days celebration takes place April 30 through May 3.

The four-day event, to be held annually starting this year, is intended to allow people descended from families extending back decades or centuries in Salem to gather and learn more about how to explore their roots.

This year’s kick-off event will begin with a land blessing by members of the Massachusett tribe and include in-person walking tours, live online chats with genealogists, and other virtual programming.