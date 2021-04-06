School fires Duxbury gym teacher accused of raping student

At a school committee meeting Tuesday, John Antonucci, the superintendent of Duxbury public schools, said Blake’s employment was terminated on April 1.

John Blake, the varsity boys hockey coach at Duxbury High School for nearly two decades, was placed on administrative leave in November after a couple alleged that he sexually assaulted their middle-school son in the mid-2000s. The couple filed a lawsuit against Blake and the Duxbury school system last week.

“The Duxbury Police Department has received over a dozen anonymous tips in relation to this case, and is following up on every one of them,” he said. “We have been informed that none of the tips are actionable from a legal standpoint.”

Antonucci, who joined the school district in 2017, told the Globe last week that he had received three concerning allegations about Blake and administrators have been on “high alert” regarding the teacher since 2018.

Antonucci said the school received a complaint in 2017 about Blake’s treatment of hockey players. In 2019, another student complained that Blake had made her feel uncomfortable in gym class and was “creepy.”

The third complaint was made in 2018 by Joseph Foley, who with his wife, Melissa, filed a 14-page civil complaint in Plymouth Superior court last week alleging that Blake repeatedly raped their son, Parker Foley, inside the Duxbury Middle School in the mid-2000s.

The suit alleges that Blake’s inappropriate touching escalated to rape and forced oral sex in the gym and in empty classrooms. The assaults ended when Foley threatened Blake with a knife, according to the complaint.

Parker Foley told his parents about the assaults while he was home for the holidays, according to the lawsuit, and Joseph Foley made an anonymous complaint to Antonucci in 2018. Joseph Foley said his son disclosed this trauma after he became agitated by a television news report.

Parker Foley died from a drug overdose last fall at the age of 27.

