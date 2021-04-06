‘The vaccine is their shot at hope” - Acting Mayor Janey unveils campaign to boost confidence in COVID-19 vaccine

She said the campaign “shows how life can be better if we get vaccinated. Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine brings us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us. Every dose gives us new hope for a brighter day ahead.”

“Today, I am pleased to announce the Hope campaign,” Janey said during a City Hall briefing. “This new, multi-lingual public awareness program encourages Bostonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn. The Hope campaign speaks to the resiliency that has gotten us this far.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Tuesday unveiled a new ad campaign dubbed “Hope” to encourage Boston residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes to book an appointment for a coveted dose.

The campaign, Janey continued, “features diverse people speaking a variety of languages across billboards, social media, and print. The ads are designed to inspire communities of color and others who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The Hope campaign lets every Boston resident know the vaccine is their shot at hope. The first phase of this campaign launched last week and will continue through June.”

Janey also reminded Boston residents of an equity vaccine access hotline the city’s launched.

“Seniors and eligible Boston residents who identify as a person of color can dial 617-635-5555 or visit boston.gov/getvaccinated for help scheduling an appointment,” Janey said.

City Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez also briefed reporters and provided updated pandemic stats for the Hub.

“The latest trend data shows us that we have seen an increase in our cases,” Martinez said. “Up to an average of 246 cases per day, which is an increase of about 39 percent week to week. And our positivity [rate] went up to 5.2 percent as of March 28, which is a one percentage point increase week to week.”

The increases, Martinez said, “show us that we need to continue to do what we can to follow all the guidance that we have for many months. Wearing a mask, washing our hands, doing our best to maintain social distance. And as the mayor said, get your vaccine when you’re able to. These are the only ways that we’re going to see the hope that we see in the eyes of this campaign.”

As of March 30, he said, 207,000 city residents, or 35.7 percent of Bostonians over 16, had received at least one shot of the vaccine, and almost 21 percent of residents over 16 were fully vaccinated. In addition, Martinez said, close to 80 percent of seniors over 65 had gotten at least one shot.

“And over 45 percent of Bostonians vaccinated are people of color,” Martinez said. “We’re making progress, and we’re continuing to do that in each of our neighborhoods as well.”





