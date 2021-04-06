Weymouth approves funds to outfit police with body cameras, cruiser cameras

Weymouth police will get their first body cameras and video for their cruisers after the Town Council approved a five-year contract to lease the equipment.
The $154,000 contract with BodyWorn by Utility includes enough body cameras to outfit the entire 99-member department and 20 cruiser cameras, as well as unlimited cloud storage of the recorded data, according to Police Chief Rick Fuller. He said the cameras would be upgraded after 37 months.
The Town Council approved the spending at its April 5 Zoom meeting.
Fuller said the cameras are a “win-win for police departments and the public.”
“The most important reason we are seeking to move ahead with our body worn camera program is to help protect our officers from false claims and frivolous lawsuits,” he said, adding that the cameras also will improve safety for both officers and the public.
“Everyone behaves better when the camera is on and this contributes to more positive outcomes,” Fuller said. “This will prevent situations from escalating to levels requiring the use of force and also improve interactions between officers and citizens.”
