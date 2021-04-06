Weymouth approves funds to outfit police with body cameras, cruiser cameras

Weymouth police will get their first body cameras and video for their cruisers after the Town Council approved a five-year contract to lease the equipment.

The $154,000 contract with BodyWorn by Utility includes enough body cameras to outfit the entire 99-member department and 20 cruiser cameras, as well as unlimited cloud storage of the recorded data, according to Police Chief Rick Fuller. He said the cameras would be upgraded after 37 months.

The Town Council approved the spending at its April 5 Zoom meeting.