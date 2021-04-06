Circling the planet, satellites no bigger than bread loaves offer an explosion of data and imagery

As they researched why the avalanche occurred with such force, researchers studying climate change pored over images taken in the days and weeks before and saw that ominous cracks had begun to form in the ice and snow. Then, scanning photos of a nearby glacier, they noticed similar crevasses forming, touching off a scramble to warn local authorities that it was also about to come crashing down.

The avalanche was a stunning disaster, 247 million cubic feet of glacial ice and snow hurtling down the Tibetan mountain range at 185 miles per hour. Nine people and scores of animals were killed in an event that startled scientists around the world.

The images of the glaciers came from a constellation of satellites no bigger than a shoe box, in orbit 280 miles up. Operated by the San Francisco company Planet, the satellites, called Doves, weigh just over 10 pounds each and fly in “flocks” that today include 175 satellites. If one fails, the company replaces it, and as better batteries, solar arrays, and cameras become available, the company updates its satellites the way Apple unveils a new iPhone.

The revolution in technology that transformed personal computing, put smart speakers in homes, and gave rise to the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning is also transforming space. While rockets and human exploration get most of the attention, a quiet and often overlooked transformation has taken place in the way satellites are manufactured and operated. The result is an explosion of data and imagery from orbit.

Just as computers have shrunk from room-size behemoths to an iPhone that can fit in a pocket, satellites, too, have shrunk drastically. Instead of being the size of a garbage truck, costing as much as $400 million, satellites now are often no larger than a loaf of bread. They cost a fraction of their predecessors, as little as a $1 million or less, and can be mass-produced in factories, or in some cases a garage or a college classroom.

As the size and cost of satellites have come down, their numbers have grown significantly. The number of satellites in operation more than doubled from 1,381 in 2015 to about 3,371 by the end of last year, according to Bryce Space and Technology, a consulting firm that tracks the industry. In 2011, there were 39 satellites launched that weighed less than 1,322 pounds, according to Bryce. By 2017, that was 338, and by last year, as SpaceX began putting up hundreds of its Starlink satellites designed to beam the Internet to rural areas, the number had leaped to more than 1,200.

The industry is poised to continue its rapid growth as SpaceX and others put up constellations of thousands of satellites intended to serve areas without access to broadband. The incredibly shrinking satellite has given rise to less-expensive rockets designed specifically to launch batches of small satellites. And competition between the launchers continues to drive down the cost of delivering a spacecraft to orbit.

Now the industry has caught the attention of venture capitalists, who have been funding companies such as Planet. In recent weeks, two satellite companies, Spire Global and Black Sky, have gone public through a merger known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

Companies around the globe are working to develop small satellites. AAC Clyde Space, a company in Sweden, has launched 10 satellites, some known as “cubesats,” for their small boxes that weigh just a few pounds.

Like Planet, it offers "space as a service," meaning people can buy access to the data from their satellites without worrying about launching or building the spacecraft themselves.

"You don't have to get engaged in how to design the satellites, follow the production, take care of the testing," said Rolf Hallencreutz, chairman of the company's board. "You tell someone, 'I need this kind of data.' And we provide that data. For us, it changes the game because it allows us to serve multiple customers with the same constellation."

The small-satellite industry has also caught the attention of the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, which would love to have swarms of small satellites, able to be launched quickly and easily replaced, peering down behind enemy lines.

Planet was founded in 2010 by a trio of young scientists and engineers who were working at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley in what’s become a classic tech startup story: young guys, driven by idealism, working late on their own time and harnessing their nerdy tendencies to build smaller and cheaper satellites.

Yes, they did it in a garage, in Cupertino, Calif., where Apple is based. Since then, Planet has successfully launched 452 satellites and become the vanguard of the industry.

It has more than 500 employees, and its number of total active users has grown an average of 40 percent per year since 2018.

The company’s satellites circle the globe in carefully designed orbits that “line-scan the Earth,” taking precise photographs of landmasses that together create an image of the planet every day. That gives scientists and researchers a look at conditions on the ground, so they can track changes in forests, coastal areas, shipping traffic, and farmlands in near real-time.

The images can help with border security, tracking refugees, and disaster relief. Because the company has compiled a vast archive of images, stretching back years, its subscribers can visit the past, observing how Earth has changed — a searchable time lapse.

“The pictures don’t lie,” said Will Marshall, cofounder and chief executive of Planet.