Ineligible people vaccinated at Russell Auditorium after registration error

Some people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations in Dorchester on Monday were able to get the shots even though they didn’t meet state eligibility requirements, officials said.

The vaccination clinic at Russell Auditorium began vaccinating people 18 and older because of an error made in its preregistration process, according to a statement from Boston Medical Center, which operates the clinic in cooperation with local partners.

“The clinic has ceased vaccinations for that age group, and we are adhering to state guidelines in advance of full eligibility later this month,” BMC said in the statement.