Ineligible people vaccinated at Russell Auditorium after registration error

Some people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations in Dorchester on Monday were able to get the shots even though they didn’t meet state eligibility requirements, officials said.
The vaccination clinic at Russell Auditorium began vaccinating people 18 and older because of an error made in its preregistration process, according to a statement from Boston Medical Center, which operates the clinic in cooperation with local partners.
“The clinic has ceased vaccinations for that age group, and we are adhering to state guidelines in advance of full eligibility later this month,” BMC said in the statement.
The statement did not include the number of ineligible people who received the vaccine.
Vaccine eligibility in Massachusetts expanded to include at least 1 million more people Monday, including residents who are 55 and older and those with one qualifying health condition. All residents 16 and older will become eligible on April 19, when the state begins Phase 3 of its vaccination rollout.
