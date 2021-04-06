Man fatally shoots 3 women in NYC, kills himself, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man shot the mother of his child and two of her daughters dead inside a Brooklyn apartment before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The victims were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the Van Dyke Houses in the Brownsville neighborhood, police said.

Officers went to the apartment after a 9-year-old girl called 911 to report a shooting, a police spokesperson said. The officers found Rasheeda Barzey, 45, Solei Spears, 20, and Chloe Spears, 16, all dead from gunshot wounds.