Skier survives 1,000-foot tumble down Mount Washington in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A skier survived a tumble of 1,000 feet down a slope of the Northeast’s highest mountain, though it took rescuers several hours to evacuate him to safety.

Arild Hestvik, 61, of Newark, Delaware, had climbed the steep slope of a chute called the Main Gully on New Hampshire's Mount Washington on Saturday in preparation to ski down, the Concord Monitor reported.

“Hestvik reported that his boot released from his binding before he even made his first turn, causing him to fall the full length of Main Gully,” said Frank Carus, lead snow ranger with the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.