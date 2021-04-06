With 81,281 COVID-19 vaccinations, Mass. passes 4 million shots in arms





Massachusetts on Tuesday passed a hopeful milestone, announcing that more than 4 million coronavirus shots had been administered.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations rose by 81,281 to 4,022,836, state officials reported. The number of people fully vaccinated, with either two shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, rose to 1,530,080.

The number of new vaccinations bounced back from Monday’s total of 37,376. Monday totals are typically the lowest of the week.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 84.2 percent of the 4,775,880 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,492,756 first shots and 1,427,168 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. It also included a total of 102,912 shots Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The state is engaged in a high-stakes campaign to get the population vaccinated to ward off a possible surge from fast-spreading coronavirus variants, and end the pandemic that has upended people’s lives for more than a year.

