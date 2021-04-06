A must-see dining room with a casually sophisticated appeal

Louisa Smith of Grapevine Interiors in Duxbury created a bright and happy home that is laid-back enough for a young family but pulled together enough to befit its Back Bay locale. The client showed Smith photos of Nicky Hilton’s apartment in Architectural Digest as inspiration. “It has a great mix of color, antiques, and personality,” Smith said. The painterly Pierre Frey throw pillow echoes the lighthearted yet sophisticated sensibility.

THE LIGHTING

The “Darlana” lantern by Chapman & Myers for Visual Comfort follows the lines of the rectangular room. The open design is unfussy and maintenance-free. The Anette floor plan by Ralph Lauren is from Circa Lighting.

THE ART AND THE CONSOLE

A Cape Cod beach scene by local photographer Sarah Winchester adds color and the promise of summer. The golden pulls on the Bungalow 5 lacquered grass-cloth storage cabinet tie to the chandelier.

THE CHAIRS

Smith installed large pocket doors between the living and dining rooms, so the designs of both spaces had to work together. “Since the living room is layered with bookshelves and upholstered furniture, we used more-natural textures here,” she said. The “How to Marry a Millionaire” chairs by Hollywood at Home were a splurge for a look that is chic but not too formal for every day.

THE RUG

Smith used the same sisal rug from the Rug Merchant in Rockland in the dining room and the adjacent living room for continuity and flow between the spaces. “It provides a great, durable base for family living,” Smith said.

THE TABLE

The sturdy wood table from William Sonoma Home is suitable for both homework and family meals.

