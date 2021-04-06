Another big hit from Akil Baddoo delivers victory to the Tigers

The 22-year-old Baddoo was taken by the Tigers from the Twins’ last December in the Rule 5 draft of players left off 40-man rosters. A second-round draft choice by Minnesota in 2016, Baddoo had never played above Class A until this year, and was a career .249 hitter in four minor league seasons — there were no games in the minors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to the play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).

Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Gregory Soto (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Detroit, and the Tigers scored in their half of the 10th.

Nationals, at last, play ball

As the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves lined up for pregame introductions Tuesday, they stood near “OPENING WEEK” stencils in white paint beside the green-as-can-be grass along the baselines.

Who could have known it would take five extra days into the 2021 regular season before the coronavirus-hit Nationals would play? And who could have imagined that the stadium announcer’s enthusiastic shout to spectators — yes, 5,000 were permitted, socially distanced, after being banned last season — presenting “Your 2021 Washington Nationals!” would be rather misleading, because more than a third of what was supposed to be the 26-man roster was absent?

The Nationals finally got started five days later than they were supposed to, delayed because of an outbreak in which four players tested positive for COVID-19 and seven others were told to quarantine after contact tracing deemed they potentially were exposed to the illness. Among the missing: Two members of the vaunted rotation — Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin — new closer Brad Hand, and four starting position players: left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison, and catcher Yan Gomes.

All were put on the 10-day injured list, as were backup catcher Alex Avila and reserve infielder Jordy Mercer. No reason was given for those nine moves; a 10th player who went on the IL, reliever Will Harris, was identified as having inflammation in his right hand.

Yankees trade for Rougned Odor

Infielder Rougned Odor was traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees for minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers.

The 27-year-old Odor did not make the Rangers’ opening day roster and was designated for assignment on April 1. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Yankees have a mostly right-handed lineup. A second baseman who also played third at spring training, Odor has two guaranteed seasons at $12 million each remaining as part of a $49.5 million, six-year contract. The deal includes a $13.5 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout.

Texas will pay the Yankees cash to cover most of what is owed Odor, who has a .237 career average with 146 homers and 458 RBIs in seven major league seasons.

Also Tuesday, Atlanta acquired infielder Orlando Arcia, Milwaukee’s starting shortstop the last three seasons, for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel. The move clears the way for 23-year-old Luis Urías, acquired from San Diego in November 2019, to take over as the Brewers’ everyday shortstop.

Mike Scioscia takes USA Baseball reins

Mike Scioscia was hired by USA Baseball as the third manager of the US baseball team in this Olympic qualifying cycle, and will try to get the Americans to the tournament in Japan this summer with a roster likely to include players cut during spring training and prospects not needed by their clubs this summer. The former Los Angeles Angels manager will lead the US at the pandemic-delayed second-chance qualifying event, the Baseball Americas Qualifier, to be played in June in Florida. Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists will be eligible to play . . . A person in a life-sized costume of Sesame Street’s trash can-dwelling Oscar the Grouch sat nine rows behind the Astros’ dugout while the Los Angeles Angels finished up their two-game series with Houston, the latest jibe at the 2017 World Series champions for their trash-can centric sign-stealing scheme. On Monday night, fans threw an inflatable trash can and a real trash can out of the elevated right field stands and onto the Angel Stadium warning track. Houston won on Tuesday, 4-2, avenging their first loss of the season and moving to an AL-best 5-1.