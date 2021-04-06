Bruins stumble in overtime, suffer loss to Flyers

The fourth-place Bruins, now three points ahead of the Flyers with three games in hand, continue to tread water. They had a chance to take two points from a Philadelphia club that managed six wins (three in regulation) in their previous 18 (6-10-2).

A 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers was the third loss in six games for the Bruins (19-11-6), who continue to pair a favorable result with one less so.

The Bruins gave away a third-period lead and two points to the fifth-place Flyers, the team they are trying to drown out of the playoff picture.

It was the first meeting of the teams since Feb. 21 in Lake Tahoe, a 7-3 beatdown by the neon-’90s Bruins and one their most memorable outings of the season. The Flyers (18-14-5) beat the B’s for the first time this year (1-3-2).

Rookie netminder Dan Vladar (29 saves) stared down Travis Sanheim in overtime once, but he couldn’t handle him twice. The Flyers defenseman blocked a Patrice Bergeron shot with his skate, raced out of his end and, after Bergeron was tripped by a rut outside his blueline, was all alone to whip a shot over Vladar’s blocker at 3:08 of overtime.

Philly secured its point when Sean Couturier walked off the left wing, stared down Vladar and sniped home a power play goal at the 6:56 mark of the third, tying a game the Bruins had largely controlled.

It scuffed up an otherwise strong night for Vladar, who saved 24 of the first 25 shots, a few in acrobatic fashion. The only mark on him had been a puck that pinballed around before Travis Konecny potted it for the opening goal.

The Bruins responded with strikes from Bergeron and Karson Kuhlman, holding the lead for nearly all of the second period.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Bruins’ power play entered the game 8 for 16 against the Flyers. The stats told the story: Philly’s penalty kill has few answers against Boston.

▪ They had none on Bergeron’s go-ahead PPG, which came 46 seconds into the second period. Matt Grzelcyk danced past a swiping Kevin Hayes at the line, keeping the puck in the zone while working with about 2 feet of space. David Pastrnak sent a perfect slap-pass into the bumper. Bergeron tipped it into the open right side of the net. Nick Ritchie was ready for a far-side rebound that never came. Brad Marchand was out high for a reset.

▪ Bergeron’s power play goal put him alone in fourth on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list (889 points), breaking a tie with Rick Middleton. The only players above him: Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339) and Phil Esposito (1,012). In the first two periods, the captain led all skaters with four shots, seven attempts and a blistering mark 71 percent (15 of 21) at the dot.

▪ In his fourth career start, rookie Vladar (22 saves on 23 shots through two periods) continued his solid work. He made a pair of spectacular saves on a second-period penalty kill, with Jeremy Lauzon in the box for holding. The big man (6 foot 5 inches, 185 pounds) pushed to his right to stop Claude Giroux at one post, then to his left to deny Konecny at the other. He looked like an oversized Tim Thomas. The Flyers didn’t have as much going on their next opportunity. Trent Frederic hit the post shorthanded.

▪ Before the game, Bruce Cassidy mentioned how opposing teams have an easier time defending when Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy aren’t on the ice, because the other Bruins defensemen don’t generate enough action from the point. Teams can pack the front of the net, knowing the other four don’t create shooting lanes with movement, make enough plays, or get many shots through. So it may have hurt double when Konecny broke the ice at 10:15 of the first. The play started with a low-percentage shot from the line that was tipped. It bounced around before Konecny deposited it. Havoc can be a good thing.

▪ On cue, the Bruins surged after the goal. McAvoy flew into the slot, unmarked, and dented the post off a feed from Bergeron. One of the louder “ping” sounds heard this season, to those at the rink or watching on TV.

▪ At 17:33 of the first, Kuhlman tied it off a Flyers breakdown, using Jake DeBrusk and a sliding Sanheim to screen Brian Elliott, and ripping a short-side snapper off Elliott’s glove.

▪ Kuhlman was playing on the DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle third line after Zach Senyshyn was dropped to the fourth line. Senyshyn skated one 23-second shift in the second period, beginning with 2:59 left. However, Senyshyn was part of a strong possession shift late in a tied third, along with Frederic and Sean Kuraly.

▪ Goalie Fun Fact Dept., in light of Vladar starting and Jeremy Swayman backing him up: The last time the Bruins dressed two rookie goalies in a game was Oct. 26, 2016 (Zane McIntyre and Malcolm Subban). The last time they did not dress either Tuukka Rask or Jaroslav Halak was Oct. 21, 2017 (Anton Khudobin and McIntyre).

▪ Defending hard without fouling is a concern for most young, physical defensemen. Jeremy Lauzon, who took two holding penalties and was in the box for Couturier’s tying goal, still has a bit to learn in that department.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.