Celtics guard Evan Fournier to miss Tuesday’s game because of COVID-19 protocols

Fournier missed the March 27 game against the Thunder, which was expected to be his Celtics debut, because of COVID-19 protocols, too. But that positive test was followed by numerous negative tests, so he was cleared to play against the Pelicans on March 29. The reasons for this latest absence are not immediately known.

Celtics guard Evan Fournier will miss Tuesday night’s game against the 76ers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Fournier went 0 for 10 against New Orleans but has given the Celtics a major boost recently. He averaged 20 points per game over Boston’s last two wins and was 11 for 16 from beyond the 3-point line.

Center Tristan Thompson, meanwhile, has been cleared to return after being sidelined since March 11 because of COVID-19 protocols, but he will not play on Tuesday night because he is in a conditioning program.

