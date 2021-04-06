Game 5: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After breaking out for 11 runs in Monday night for their first win of the season , the Red Sox will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Rays Tuesday night.

RAYS (2-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

RED SOX (1-3): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.50 ERA in 2020)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Pérez: Adames 2-10, Arozarena 1-3, Brosseau 4-10, Díaz 5-15, Kiermaier 1-9, Lowe 2-5, Margot 0-8, Meadows 1-10, Tsutsugo 0-2, Wendle 1-6, Zunino 6-22.

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Arroyo 1-3, Bogaerts 1-10, Cordero 0-1, Devers 3-12, Hernández 0-1, Martinez 3-9, Plawecki 2-5, Renfroe 0-2, Verdugo 2-7, Vázquez 1-5.

Stat of the day: This season is the first since 2001 that the Red Sox have not allowed a home run through the first four games of a season.

Notes: J.D. Martinez Is the first Red Sox player to record at least one extra-base hit in each of the first four games of a season since David Ortiz in 2005 … Marwin Gonzalez became the first major leaguer since 1900 to start a team’s first four games of the season at four different fielding positions (LF, 2B, 3B, 1B; source: Elias) … Former Red Sox prospect Manuel Margot has at least one hit in eight straight games with a plate appearance against Boston, batting .563 (18-for-32) with seven runs and six RBI in those games … Glasnow allowed just one hit in six innings in his Opening Day start against Miami. He struggled against the Red Sox in 2020, allowing nine runs on 14 hits in 11 innings (7.36 ERA).

