Jeremy Swayman to make NHL debut Tuesday in net for Bruins

The Bruins went with Swayman rather than overextend Dan Vladar, who started Monday. Jaroslav Halak, who is in COVID-19 protocol, remains day to day. He is not on the road trip. Tuukka Rask, who traveled with the team, is not ready to return.

The 22-year-old goaltender, who left the University of Maine last spring after three glittering seasons and signed with the Bruins, was tabbed to make his NHL debut against the Flyers.

Jeremy Swayman was a dreamer in Alaska. He was a student in Maine. On Tuesday, he became a big leaguer in Philadelphia.

So here comes Swayman, whose journey from Anchorage to Orono — some 4,460 miles across the continent, with a stop in the Midwest — was a lot longer than his rise from Providence to Boston. Last spring, he was named college hockey’s top goaltender, winning the Mike Richter Award, and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker.

As a first-year AHLer, Swayman allowed 17 goals in nine games (1.89 GAA) and stopped .933 percent of shots, ranking third in the league in both categories. He won 8 of 10 games (8-1-1). One unique factor presented by this COVID season: Swayman, whose most recent game was March 31, has only faced two opponents in Providence’s realigned division (Bridgeport and Hartford). Neither happens to be affiliated with the Flyers.

Advertisement

“Goalie Bob [Essensa, the Bruins’ netminding coach] will talk to him,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop. “He’ll get his pointers from the shooters perspective in Philly. He was here [backing up] last night. Obviously probably helps him to see a little bit of their style of play.

“You’re going to get your first game sooner or later, so here we are in the middle of a busy week, and he knows he might go back in there if Tuukka and Jaro aren’t ready. I don’t think he’s thinking too far ahead about that. He’s thinking about making his first save and the next save after that.”

Advertisement

The Bruins, hoping to develop a successor to Rask, drafted Swayman in the fourth round (111th overall) in 2017, out of the USHL (Sioux Falls). Two years before, they took Vladar, then a Czech junior, in the third round (75th overall).

In short viewing windows in practices and in Providence games, Cassidy saw in Swayman (6 feet 2 inches, 187 pounds) a “technically sound, active, very competitive” goalie. Cassidy leans on the Bruins’ goaltending department — Essensa and development coach Mike Dunham, also ex- of Maine — to tell him when someone is ready for the big stage. Swayman has been on deck for several weeks, Cassidy said. When Vladar made his first NHL start in Pittsburgh on March 16, “there was a long discussion” about whether he or Swayman should play.

The Bruins, sixth-best in goals allowed per game (2.49), ask their goalies to make the initial stop, and strive to clear loose pucks from the front of the net. They are not the kind of team that runs and guns and leaves its goalie hanging. That should help, particularly in a run of five games in seven nights and two rookies punching the clock.

Regardless of Halak’s status, Vladar would likely start Thursday in Washington, with a weekend back-to-back (at Philly Saturday, in D.C. Sunday) to be determined.

Advertisement

“I think every kid has dreamed about this opportunity,” Cassidy said. “He’s played well in Providence on a condensed schedule there, as well. But he’s gotten some good reps, gotten some game situations, been up here for practice. Hopefully he’s up to the task.”

…

Defenseman Kevan Miller (right knee) is schedules to return to lineup Tuesday after a 20-game absence. Fellow righthanded shot Steven Kampfer took a seat. That meant Jeremy Lauzon had another chance to find his game.

The 23-year-old took a pair of holding penalties in Monday’s overtime loss to the Flyers. The second was obvious and led to the Bruins surrendering the tying goal in the third period.

Young blue liners, Cassidy noted, “can’t afford to make a lot of mistakes and learn on the fly. When they make mistakes, they’re more pronounced. Everyone notices them. Those guys have to be cleaner.

“As a forward, you can get away with some mistakes, whether your routes are bad on the forecheck or you turn over a puck in the O-zone, because there’s guys behind you to put the fires out.”

…

Fourth-line winger Chris Wagner came out of mothballs, after five consecutive healthy scratches (nine in the last 12). He was penciled in with Trent Frederic and Sean Kuraly.

Puck management was an issue for Wagner, Cassidy said, but that extended throughout the forward group. Cassidy was looking for more zip.

“I think his pace was off,” Cassidy said. “He was getting tracked down in the neutral zone and wasn’t getting there on time to be physical. We talked about that. Some of that is just being on your toes a little more. Some of it is working on shortening your shifts, going full blast for a little shorter period of time. You get stuck out there a little long a few times. That was addressed. That’s going to affect everybody.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.