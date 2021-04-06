New study finds COVID spikes after NFL games with fans

With several sports leagues planning for the return of fans, new research submitted to the scientific journal The Lancet in late March suggested that there was a link between NFL games that had large numbers of fans in the stands and an increase in the number of infections in locales near the stadiums. The study, which is being peer reviewed, is one of the most comprehensive attempts to address the potential impact of fans at NFL games. The authors used the number of positive cases not just from the counties where the 32 NFL teams play but also from surrounding counties to track the spread among fans who may have traveled to games from farther away. They found surges in infection rates in the second and third weeks following NFL games that were played with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. More than a dozen NFL teams, including the three franchises in Florida and the two in Texas, hosted games with more than 5,000 spectators during the regular season. The Dallas Cowboys led the league in attendance in 2020, averaging more than 28,000 fans at their home games.

Sunday's broadcast of the national championship game between Arizona and Stanford peaked at 5.93 million viewers. Carmen Mandato/Getty

Stanford’s thrilling victory over Arizona in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Sunday night was a ratings winner for ESPN. The Cardinal’s 54-53 win is the most-watched women’s championship game since 2014, averaging 4.08 million viewers and peaking in the final minutes at 5.93 million. The broadcast was up 9 percent over 2019’s championship matchup between Notre Dame and Baylor, which averaged 3.73 million viewers. Overall, the three Final Four games – including semifinal matchups of Arizona vs. UConn and Stanford vs. South Carolina – averaged 2.85 million viewers. That is a 14 percent increase over last year and the most-watched women’s Final Four since 2012.

Advertisement

Loyola promotes Drew Valentine to replace Moser as coach

Loyola Chicago promoted assistant Drew Valentine to head coach on Monday, hoping he can build on the success the Ramblers experienced under Porter Moser. The 29-year-old Valentine helped Loyola make two deep NCAA Tournament runs in four seasons as an assistant. He gets his first head coaching job with Moser taking over at Oklahoma after a 10-year run that included a Final Four in 2018 and a Sweet 16 appearance this year. Valentine was Loyola’s de facto defensive coordinator the past two years. That group ranked among the best in the country this season.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Lakers signing Ben McLemore for rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the defending NBA champions haven’t yet announced the signing of the eight-year veteran. McLemore fills the Lakers’ final open roster spot after the club picked up center Andre Drummond last week. McLemore was released last weekend by the Houston Rockets after 103 games with the club over two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in a reserve role this season. He will be another candidate to provide 3-point shooting accuracy on the Lakers’ wing. McLemore is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter, but he hit 40.2% from distance combined during the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and the 2019-20 season with Houston.

HOCKEY

Hall, the 2018 NHL MVP, is likely to be the next Sabre traded as part of Buffalo's deadline fire sale. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Sabres sitting Taylor Hall in anticipation he’ll be traded

The Buffalo Sabres are taking the precautionary step of scratching forward Taylor Hall for their game at New Jersey on Tuesday night in anticipation the NHL’s 2018 MVP will will be traded in the coming days. The decision to sit Hall comes in the final week before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday, and with the slumping Sabres in sell-off mode. Buffalo sits last in the overall NHL standings and is all but mathematically certain to extend its playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th consecutive season. Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The six-time 20-goal-scorer has just two goals with 17 assists in 37 games this season and hasn’t scored in 16 consecutive outings. The Sabres have already been active on the trade front after dealing veteran center Eric Staal to Montreal and third-string goalie Jonas Johansson to Colorado last month.

Advertisement



