Newburyport girls’ volleyball tops North Reading, eyes first Cape Ann League title

Though Newburyport (7-2) still needs to both win Wednesday (at Triton) and for Lynnfield (7-1) to lose (vs. North Reading) to earn a share of the title, coach Lori Solazzo said that it’s been awesome to see her girls grow as players over the last four years.

While there will be no state tournament in the Fall II season, the Clippers still have their eye on the program’s first Cape Ann League championship. Those aspirations are still in play after Monday’s 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 CAL win over visiting North Reading.

Since debuting as a varsity program in 2017, the Newburyport girls’ volleyball team has made incremental improvement each season.

“We have a very strong senior class,” Solazzo said. “Next year, we’ve got some huge shoes to fill, so we’ll be building again.”

Senior Sydney Yim, who has committed to play volleyball at Purdue University, had 21 assists and five digs against North Reading. Junior Ava Hartley had a team-leading nine kills, senior Abigail Gillingham delivered four blocks and senior Kate Sarra tallied five aces.

After dropping the third set to North Reading, denying Newburyport a clean sweep, the Clippers responded with their largest margin of victory of the match to close the Hornets out.

“North Reading’s a good team, they were scrappier than us tonight,” Solazzo said. “They had some good service runs in there.”

Barnstable 3, Nauset 0 — Caroline Kiehnau and Lindsay Jones had 12 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Redhawks (4-2) and Laura Cogswell dished out 36 assists in a Cape & Islands League win over the Warriors. Greta Nickerson had eight aces for Barnstable.

Norwell 3, Carver 0 — Julia Neumann had 4 aces, 4 kills and 7 digs and Ethan Guarachi had 2 kills and 11 digs for the Clippers (9-3) in a South Shore League win over the Crusaders.

Girls’ soccer

Apponequet 2, Old Rochester 1 — Devin Sylvia scored the winner for the Warriors from 20 yards out with about 12 minutes to go in the second half in a South Coast Conference win over the Bulldogs. Casey Radley made seven saves in goal.

Somerset Berkley 3, Case 1 — Junior Ashlyn Aguiar recorded a hat trick for the Raiders (2-0-2), recording the South Coast win over the Cardinals in the Cabral Cup.