NFL Draft: See all the Patriots picks in April’s draft

▪ 15th overall (No. 15 pick in first round)

The Patriots will have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, which will be held April 29-May 1.

By finishing 7-9 in 2020, the Patriots positioned themselves midway through the first round of the draft.

▪ 46th overall (No. 14 pick in second round)

▪ 96th overall (No. 33 pick in third round)

This is a compensatory pick — the highest awarded by the NFL this year — the Patriots received because they lost Tom Brady in free agency.

The Patriots had to forfeit their third-round selection as part of the league’s punishment for videotaping the Bengals’ sidelines during the 2019 season.

▪ 120th overall (No. 15 pick in fourth round)

▪ 122d overall (No. 17 pick in fourth round)

This comes via the Texans in return for Marcus Cannon.

▪ 139th overall (No. 34 pick in fourth round)

This is a compensatory pick.

▪ 177th overall (No. 33 pick in fifth round)

This is a compensatory pick.

▪ 188th overall (No. 4 pick in sixth round)

This comes via the Texans in return for Marcus Cannon.

▪ 197th overall (No. 15 pick in sixth round)

The Patriots received this pick for dealing DE Michael Bennett to the Cowboys in 2019.

▪ 242d overall (No. 15 in seventh round)

The draft will be held in Cleveland, with some remote components — a change from the 2020 draft, which was held entirely remote. Expect a quarterback bonanza.

The 49ers recently traded up to the No. 3 pick, all but guaranteeing that quarterbacks will be taken 1-2-3. And as many as five QBs could be taken in the top half of the first round.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that all five will be deserving.

“Five QBs in the top 15? Are you [expletive] me?” said Scot McCloughan, a former general manager for Washington and San Francisco who now does draft consulting for several teams. “There should be two, and when it’s all said and done, there will probably be one that deserved it.”

History says that will be the case. Ten times since the 1970 merger have multiple QBs been drafted in the top three picks. In each case, at least one turned out to be over-drafted. Read more from Ben Volin on the topic.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.