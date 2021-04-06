Red Sox unveil yellow jerseys as part of ‘City Connect’ venture with Nike

So when he got word that the Red Sox were teaming up with Nike and Major League Baseball as part of Nike’s “City Connect” series, Almonte reached out to Red Sox executive vice president and chief marketing officer Adam Grossman. The feeling was mutual. Grossman knew Almonte would be the right person to work closely with both him and Nike to spearhead the venture.

His official title is communications manager, but Almonte wears multiple hats for the Red Sox, including working with the club’s marketing and branding department. Almonte is also passionate about fashion.

Bryan Almonte knew this was something he wanted to be a part of.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox launched the campaign, announcing that the team will wear an innovative and creative uniform featuring a yellow jersey with blue letters on April 17-18 to commemorate and celebrate Patriots Day in Boston. (The team will wear its traditional “B Strong” jerseys for the Monday, April 19 game.) The uniforms will say “Boston” across the front and feature Boston’s 617 area code on the left sleeve.

“When Adam had approached me about this project with Nike, he was like, ‘We got something special’,” Almonte recalled.

Detail showing the "617" arm patch, the blue "B" logo, and "Boston" on the front of the Red Sox' new City Connect jerseys. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox are also included in Nike’s City Connect Series.

The mission of the City Connect Series is to celebrate the bond between each team and its city. A piece of Boston’s history is rooted in a great racial divide. So, Nike and the Red Sox wanted to make sure they were doing their part to amplify the often-muted voices of Boston’s Black and Brown communities, and will include as part of the campaign a series of seven different Black and Brown voices across many professions, including musicians, stylist and models.

Stylist and model Chrissy Spacely is among those chosen for the launch of the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect series. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

“We are representative of that problem,” Grossman said. “You know our history with race, and the challenges as an organization and what we’ve tried to shift over the last 20 years. That’s part of it. People have an instinct about Boston that’s not exactly what that instinct is. We want to be a catalyst for recognizing that as well. And also having people recognize that we, too, are changing and are more diverse.”

Almonte is Dominican. He’s from New York, specifically the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. He now lives in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. When he walks out his door each day for work, he sees diversity and stories of minorities living in his neighborhood or the surrounding areas, including Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Roslindale. The Red Sox marketing team chose to target these neighborhoods.

“We should be using this uniform to unite communities in Boston,” Almonte said. “So [it was about] trying to find those voices from Black and Brown people that aren’t heard. This was an opportunity to be like, let’s empower those voices and identify who can tell the story of Boston in a way that it hasn’t been told before.”

The creative process for the jerseys started nearly two years ago, led by Nike’s senior creative director Wil Green. Almonte, Green, and Grossman admitted that the jerseys are audacious. But that has often defined Nike. In a sport like baseball, one that is trying to veer away from stoicism, and instead, seep into the personalities of its players, Green understood that the audacity would serve a purpose.

Stylist and model Jenny Nguyen poses for the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect launch at a bodega in Roslindale. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

“We’re really hoping it starts a conversation between the club and the community in a new way,” Green said. " We’re really looking for moments. For that through the series of jerseys is really opening up the aperture and bringing in new fans to the game and starting new conversations between the club and the community.”

Grossman was clear: the yellow uniform won’t replace the Red Sox’ original. It’s purpose is to honor Patriots’ Day through a fresh lens.

“This is something new and different that we thought we wanted to expand,” Grossman said. “Think differently about our brand and think differently about our approach to fans and to try to spark something new.”

Almonte works closely with the Red Sox players, whom he said were all onboard with the idea. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Alex Verdugo all did a photoshoot showing off the team’s new threads.

“It’s great that Nike entrusted us and MLB to be able to usher in this new City Connect program,” Almonte said. “That shows they trust us and they trust our fanbase and our history to be able to basically deliver what they expect.”

Singer, musician, and digital media artist Cliff Notez poses for the 2021 Boston Red Sox Nike City Connect launch at The Strand Theatre in Dorchester. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

Rafael Devers poses for a portrait in the Red Sox' new City Connect jerseys. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

Alex Verdugo models the City Connect uniform. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

