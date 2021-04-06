Stanford’s win over Arizona in NCAA title game is most-watched women’s final since 2014

The broadcast averaged 4.08 million viewers, peaking in the final minutes at 5.93 million. The game wasn’t decided until a missed shot by Arizona at the buzzer.

The Cardinal’s 54-53 win, which delivered the program’s first national title since 1992, was the most-watched women’s championship game since 2014.

Stanford’s thrilling victory over Arizona in the NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball championship game Sunday night was a ratings winner for ESPN.

And the game turned in ratings up 9 percent over last year’s championship matchup between Notre Dame and Baylor, which averaged 3.73 million viewers.

Overall, the three Final Four games — including semifinal matchups of Arizona vs. UConn and Stanford vs. South Carolina — averaged 2.85 million viewers. That is a 14 percent increase over 2019 and the most-watched women’s Final Four since 2012.

Hartford/New Haven (Conn.) was the market with the highest rating (6.9 share) for the championship game. Boston was not in the top 12.

